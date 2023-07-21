L&T Construction bags mega order worth more than Rs 7,000 cr from NHSRCL

L&T Construction on Friday announced that it has bagged a mega order worth more than Rs 7,000 crore for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business, from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). “NHSRCL has formally awarded the mandate to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package which is part of the prestigious Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project to L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

It further added that the scope for MAHSR – C3 package included the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works. The MAHSR Bullet Train project, an approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Raul project, will cover 155.76 kms in Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in Gujarat with 12 stations along the route.

Once completed, the high-speed rail will operate at a speed of 320 kmph, covering the entire distance in around 2 hours with limited stops and in 3 hours with all the stops, the company said.

“This is the second largest package which L&T has won in this prestigious MAHSR project, and we are humbled by the trust reposed in us by our client, NHSRCL,” said SV Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure).

Larsen & Toubro is a $23 billion multinational company engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operates in over 50 countries worldwide. According to the company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore.