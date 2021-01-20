  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T construction arm bags orders worth up to Rs 5,000 cr in Bangladesh

By: |
January 20, 2021 12:52 PM

The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but as per its project classification, "large" orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

larsen and ToubroThe scope of these packages involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of extra high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis, the company added.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth up to Rs 5,000 crore in Bangladesh. The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro has won a slew of transmission line orders in Bangladesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but as per its project classification, “large” orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Related News

The scope of these packages involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of extra high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis, the company added.

“As Bangladesh aims to achieve universal electricity access this year, the enhancement of power transfer capacity will improve the reliability and efficiency of the country’s grid and facilitate integrated development of its capital and the economic growth centres. These projects will also give a fillip to the cross-border electricity trade,” T Madhava Das, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,385.25 apiece on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. L&T construction arm bags orders worth up to Rs 5000 cr in Bangladesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar plant in Kutchh
2Budget 2021 Expectations: ‘Govt must encourage local production, supply chains by partnering with MSMEs’
3Jack Ma makes first public appearance since crackdown on Ant, Alibaba in online meeting