L&T construction arm bags orders in overseas, domestic market

L&T said in Dubai city, an order to design, supply, construct, install, test, and commission a 132/11kV substation with associated cable works has been received.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has received orders in the overseas and domestic market. The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the ”significant” category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts. L&T Construction has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has won an order to construct a 220kV transmission line associated with system strengthening in the Ladakh region. Another turnkey order has been received for urban power distribution in Ayodhya city under the Integrated Power Development Scheme, the company said.

L&T said in Dubai city, an order to design, supply, construct, install, test, and commission a 132/11kV substation with associated cable works has been received. “Additionally, two transmission line packages have been secured in Africa. A package involving supply and construction of a new gas insulated substation and associated substation extensions has been won in Thailand,” the company said.

L&T said its buildings and factories also secured a prestigious order from a leading cement manufacturer in India to construct a 1.8 MTPA (million metric tonnes per year) grinding unit in Dolvi, Maharashtra.