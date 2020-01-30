L&T construction arm bags ‘large’ order from Narmada Valley Development Authority

This, is a repeat order from NVDA, the fiiling said and added that L&T is already executing the Parwati Phase I and II and various other projects. (Reuters)

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged a “large” order from Narmada Valley Development Authority for executing a micro-irrigation project. The company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but according to its project classification, “large” orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

“The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a prestigious EPC order from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), Government of Madhya Pradesh to execute the Indira Sagar-Parwati Phase III and IV Lift Micro Irrigation Project,” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

This, is a repeat order from NVDA, the fiiling said and added that L&T is already executing the Parwati Phase I and II and various other projects. This new project envisages provision of water for micro-irrigation to one lakh hectares of cultivable command area in the Sehore and Shajapur districts of Madhya Pradesh by lifting 32.04 cumec (cubic metres per second) of water from the Indira Sagar Project Reservoir, the company said.

The order entails survey, design, procurement, construction and installing of pumping system, raising and distribution pipeline networks, electrical power transmission lines and automation system by SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition), the filing said. The shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at Rs 1,358.35 a piece on BSE, down 0.52 per cent from the previous close.