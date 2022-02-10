  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T bags significant overseas offshore projects

With over three decades of rich experience, the business has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, and operational excellence among others.

Written by PTI
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its hydrocarbon business has bagged two ‘significant’ offshore projects from an overseas client.

As per the company, a significant order is valued at Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the expansion of a marine terminal and replacement of electrical switchgear and protection equipment at existing facilities.

“The hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro has secured two offshore projects from a prestigious overseas client,” the company said in a statement.

The company is also committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates in by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

The hydrocarbon business organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, offers integrated design-to-build solutions to domestic and international customers.

