  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T bags several significant work orders in Q4

By: |
April 15, 2021 5:06 PM

Besides, reactor with internals for IOCL Barauni and a service contract for IOCL Panipat purified terephthalic acid (PTA) project.

In the area of refinery, petrochemicals, oil & gas, L&T Heavy Engineering won a critical reactor system package order for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL's) petrochemical project.In the area of refinery, petrochemicals, oil & gas, L&T Heavy Engineering won a critical reactor system package order for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL's) petrochemical project.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged significant orders in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

In nuclear field, L&T Heavy Engineering secured order for 12 steam generators (SGs) for 3 x 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR). steam generators, reactor headers and pressurizers are critical equipment of nuclear island of the power plant, the company said in a statement.

Related News

In the area of refinery, petrochemicals, oil & gas, L&T Heavy Engineering won a critical reactor system package order for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL’s) petrochemical project.

Other notable orders include hydroprocessing reactors for the renewable diesel & biofuel project for prestigious refinery majors from the US and Europe. Besides, reactor with internals for IOCL Barauni and a service contract for IOCL Panipat purified terephthalic acid (PTA) project.

In the statement, the company did not disclose the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the “significant” category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. L&T bags several significant work orders in Q4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wipro Q4 net profit up 27.7 pc to Rs 2,972 crore
2Four out of 10 mobile phones vulnerable to cyber-attacks, reveals new report
3Amazon announces $250M venture fund focusing on SMEs; aims to bring 1M offline retailers online by 2025