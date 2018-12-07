L&T bags orders worth Rs 2,547 crore

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 12:16 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,547 crore in the domestic and international markets.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,547 crore in the domestic and international markets. “L&T’s power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 2,547 crore. On the international front, the business has won a major order in Tanzania for the construction of a 220 kV (kilo volts) transmission line between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro, which in turn will help electrification of a standard gauge railway line,” the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has also received two other orders in northern region of Africa for substations and an order in Thailand for the supply and construction of a 230kV gas insulated substation that will cater to the Greater Bangkok area. In India, L&T’s power transmission and distribution business has secured multiple orders including building 132kV substations and associated transmission lines in Jharkhand and a turnkey order has been secured for the construction of 220kV & 132kV transmission lines in West Bengal. Shares of L&T were trading 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 1,383 apiece.

