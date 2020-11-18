  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T bags order from Tata Steel for supply of mining equipment

By: |
November 18, 2020 3:59 PM

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged one of its major orders from Tata Steel to supply 46 units of mining equipment.

The scope of order for L&T's construction and mining equipment business includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation.

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged one of its major orders from Tata Steel to supply 46 units of mining equipment. “The order comprises 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100-tonne dump truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9-cum wheel loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP crawler dozer),” the company said in a statement.

The scope of order for L&T’s construction and mining equipment business includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation. “Komatsu’s superior products and L&T’s seamless support over the years paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India’s largest steel producer, Tata Steel, in their growth journey,” S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro, said.

Related News

Twenty six of these 46 units will be deployed at Tata Steel’s iron ore mines at Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100-ton dump trucks will be deployed at the steel firm’s West Bokaro coal mines in Jharkhand.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious order from our esteemed client, Tata Steel, for their iron ore and coal mines,” Arvind K Garg, executive vice-president and head (construction and mining machinery business) at L&T, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. L&T bags order from Tata Steel for supply of mining equipment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group expresses interest in buying government’s stake in BPCL
2Piyush Goyal: Govt e-commerce portal GeM playing crucial role in MSME growth; orders up 88% in 12 months
3Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Project Operations in India