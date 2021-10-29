L&T aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, water neutral by 2035

The company’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality is much ahead of the Paris Agreement deadline of 2050.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it is working towards becoming a ‘net zero’ company and has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and water neutrality by 2035. The company, which launched its fourth Integrated Report, ‘Sustainable Progress for a Better World’, has reaffirmed its commitment to integrate its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

A net zero company achieves a state in which the activities of the company result in no net impact on the climate from greenhouse gas emissions, achieves a sustainable balance between water availability and demand, and eliminates solid waste sent to landfills. The company’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality is much ahead of the Paris Agreement deadline of 2050.

“We are reaffirming our vision, policies, frameworks, roadmaps and action plans on ESG. Our ESG roadmap will align with our 5-year strategic plan — Lakshya 2026 — and will reflect our commitment to climate leadership, water stewardship, circular economy, green supply chain, biodiversity, and green offerings. In line with the global push on ESG, we are gearing up for a step-change in our ambitions to scale new heights,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director at L&T.