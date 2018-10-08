Love selfies? Here are tips to take a perfect one

With great selfie (front) camera capabilities at their disposal—people want to showcase their own self in different sets of situations and surroundings today.

-Zia Askari

Taking a selfie has become a part of the daily, and in some cases hourly, routine for all sorts of smartphone users today. With great selfie (front) camera capabilities at their disposal—people want to showcase their own self in different sets of situations and surroundings today. Couples do it to show their love and affection, girls do it to show off their latest hairdo, etc.

Lighting is perhaps the single most important factor in creating the best selfie. You need a good amount of light in order to create an interesting selfie and there is no better light than natural lighting. So in order to create a better selfie, you need to go outside and take your selfie in sunlight. However, it is important to note that too much of bright sunlight can easily overexpose your selfie experience and the result will not be good. That’s why, most photographers prefer to take photos (out in the natural light) either during the morning hours (6 am to 8 am) or during the evening hours (4 pm to 5:30 pm).

As you are the subject while taking selfies, it also becomes important to understand what colour composition suits your skin/hair tones and hence, take selfies in accordance with your very own personal body preferences and colour combinations. For instance, some people look great in a bright and colourful background while others might look dull. Another key element of finding the right composition is recognising your position and understanding where you are in the frame.

When it comes to finding the best selfie angles, it is advisable to keep your chin down and smartphone camera up. Getting the correct posture for a selfie might seem easy but the trick is to level your smartphone with your eyes. You need to keep your smartphone’s camera at the level of your eye and tilt your head slowly to find the best selfie shot. This also helps in enhancing your selfie shot while keeping focus on your facial features.

Here are some of the best selfie snappers available in the market today:

Vivo NEX (Rs 44,990)

Vivo NEX comes with bezel-less display, and the biggest highlight of this device is its innovative pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM. The 8MP selfie camera pops up whenever you take a selfie shot.

Oppo F9 Pro (Rs 23,990)

Oppo F9 Pro comes packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This device features a whooping 25MP front-facing shooter for selfies. It comes packed with its default AI-driven beautification technology—which is a way to ensure that you are able to create flawless selfies.

OnePlus 6 (Rs 34,999)

The OnePlus 6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with 16MP Sony IMX376K selfie camera unit with a 25mm equivalent lens of f/2.0 aperture. The device delivers portrait mode selfies, you can even play with its Bokeh effect.

-Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com.