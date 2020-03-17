Love for liquor continues amid coronavirus: No major impact on sales despite bars shutting down

For the alcobev industry, concerns about margin headwinds have also subsided

The outbreak of coronavirus is unable to deter people’s love for alcohol. While the food and beverage industry is likely to take a hit amid coronavirus outbreak and despite lower footfalls in restaurants and bars, the alcobev (alcoholic beverages) industry is expected to emerge largely unscathed from the overall impact of the virus. “While on-premise consumption will be hit from lower footfalls in bars, steady retail offtake should restrict the overall impact,” a research report by Emkay said on Tuesday. Further, the volume sales is lower in bars and restaurants as compared to retail shops. To aid alcobev sales further, excise policies are largely stable, “which is positive for volume recovery in FY21,” the report added.

For the alcobev industry, concerns about margin headwinds have also subsided as key input prices have moderated and comparables are favorable. “Assuming a sharp impact of 50% decline in on-premise offtake, we estimate a less than 10% cut in FY21-22 earnings of UBBL/UNSP/RDCK which appear priced in post the steep correction. Return to normalcy remains key but current levels appear good to accumulate,” the report added.

However, the impact of coronavirus on certain industries is not likely to be benign. For example, aviation industry is staring at bankruptcy by the end of May, according to industry experts; manufacturing industry is reeling under a supply slump which is posing a threat to domestic manufacturing and media and entertainment industry is also in for a hit as several states across the country have announced a temporary ban on the movie theaters and shopping malls. Trade bodies have also raised concerns over the retail impact of the virus.

The China-originated coronavirus has so far claimed three lives in India and has infected over 125 people in the country. Globally, there are over 1,80,000 cases of the coronavirus with over 7,000 deaths. The government has announced travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.