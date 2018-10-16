Looking for jobs in IT sector? Skills, job roles, automation threat: All you need to know about changing trends

The year 2018 witnessed some uptick in hiring in the IT sector after arguably two lull years and massive layoffs; however, the demand of the industry has changed significantly

IT Sector Jobs Trend 2018: Times have changed drastically for the Information Technology sector. As we are entering the fourth Industrial Revolution, experts said, students, freshers and even IT industry employees should be prepared to be a lifetime student. “There is no place for generalists anymore,” Anil Kumar Ethanur of staffing firm Xpheno told FE Online.

The year 2018 witnessed some uptick in hiring in the IT sector after arguably two lull years and massive layoffs; however, the demand of the industry has changed significantly, with which academia is yet to match pace. Moreover, the biggest threat to good old job roles is coming from speedy automation, which means that upskilling and reskilling are the only way to survive.

“Automation is happening significantly not just in the IT sector but everywhere. It can be transformed into opportunities just as when computers came to the workplace and ended up bringing more jobs. However, the skill set required will change too and one would be required to upskill continuously,” Zairus Master, CEO of jobs portal Shine.com said.

IT sector jobs trend: All you need to know

Skills: Coding not enough!

Coding is not enough. Knowledge in any niche skills like mobile app development, HTML5, KnockoutJS, AngularJS etc could be very helpful in present times, industry expert Nikhil Barshikar of Imarticus Learning said. Moreover, dynamic skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving etc are also gaining prominence in the IT sector.

“Candidates with good analytical ability, abstract reasoning, critical thinking, and numerical ability tend to get an edge over others,” Ketan Kapoor, CEO of talent assessment firm Mettl said. Foundational skills such as Analytics, Communication and business domain are very crucial too.

Not to mention, knowledge of C, C++, C#, Java or PHP, SQL, Oracle or any RDBMS etc cannot be bargained. Hands down, machine learning, data science, artificial intelligence and blockchain are presently top paying skills in the IT sector.

Jobs roles: Data Scientist is cooler than software engineer

“Fresh graduates should not only be able to write codes but also to learn aspects regarding Infrastructure, Cloud, Security and Analytics,” Anil Kumar said. “A data scientist is a better statistician than a software engineer,” he added. Going forward, job roles like data scientist, cybersecurity expert, social media expert, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are going to be hot in the IT sector. There’s a boom in demand for user experience (UX/UI) engineers as well.

Threat from automation? Not really

Automation is not a threat to jobs but will change the nature of jobs. “The increasing capacity of Artificial Intelligence to learn and make decisions would make it an ideal choice to replace manual and monotonous work. AI will be much better suited to replace human beings in mass manufacturing, said Ishan Gupta of Silicon Valley-based online specialisation platform Udacity said.

“This would increase these companies’ productivity, and make them need more humans in marketing – which is why research firms like Gartner have clearly indicated that AI will create more jobs than it will replace, stating that by 2020, AI will generate 2.3 million jobs worldwide,” he added.