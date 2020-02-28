Looking for a high-paying job? This skill may earn you higher salary in India

The professionals with PMP certification reported 13 per cent higher median salaries as against the ones without the certification, the Project Management Institute (PMI) survey said.

The practitioners with a certification of project management professional (PMP) in India earn higher salaries as compared to those without it, a survey said. The professionals with PMP certification reported 13 per cent higher median salaries as against the ones without the certification, the Project Management Institute (PMI) survey said. “To fulfil the growing needs of The Project Economy, there is accelerating demand for project management practitioners with the right skills and qualifications. This growing demand and interest in Project Management being a core skill for all enterprises regardless of sector is attracting competitive compensation opportunities”, PMI President and CEO, Sunil Prashara, said.

According to over 80 per cent of the respondents, their total compensation, including salary, bonus and other forms of compensation, increased over the 12 months prior to completing the survey. “PMP certification tells employers, peers, and the world that certificate holders know what they are doing in project management. It proves that they have the specific skills and experience employers seek”, PMI India Managing Director, Srini Srinivasan said.

The report also said that the PMP certified professionals witnessed the largest salary increases in the Philippines and Indonesia, where PMP holders report a median salary of over 80 per cent higher compared to those who don't hold the certification.