Long road ahead for India’s aluminium green journey

By Kunal Bose

India is among the world’s major aluminium producing and consuming countries with primary metal making capacity of 4.1 million tonne (MT). But none of its four producers — Hindalco, Vedanta Aluminium, Balco and the majority government owned Nalco — will lay claim to make any amount of green metal as of now.

Not only that, secondary producers of the metal and value added products (VAPs) in the downstream, using large volumes of imported scrap caused by inadequate local collection of used metal for recycling, have till now felt the need for greening of their operation in a meaningful way. As against India’s position, more and more buyers in the West have started asking for green aluminium (GA) for which they are ready to pay a premium to compensate producers for any incremental cost.

Mercifully, there is a consensus among the four aluminium groups that the global demand for GA will continue to gain in pace. This cannot be otherwise in markets, where VAP manufacturing units having made public announcements to set their operations green, are asking for validation from suppliers of primary white metal that what is being offered has the least carbon footprint to be counted as GA.

Such buyers, whose ranks continue to grow, will not demur paying extra over the regular LME price. After all the making, GA requires producers to commit some costly investments in the process of greening. A helping hand from the government through its policies and financial incentives also go a long way in progressive greening of the world’s second largest metal in use and thereby curbing its carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint.

Let’s take the automobile industry in India where, to facilitate migration to electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium-ion batteries, there is in place the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for original equipment and component manufacturers. Whether the vehicle is run on internal combustion engine, hybrid engine or electric engine, manufacturers here and abroad are using increasing volumes of aluminium for automobile light-weighting.

A study has established that if a vehicle is adequately light-weighted by use of aluminium, then it will lead to at least 20% saving in its lifetime carbon emissions.

EVs, of course, offer the maximum scope for using aluminium sheet for making body panels to extrusions to be used in battery box that reduces the impact of battery weight. What also goes in favour of aluminium is that it can be joined with other metals, thus allowing auto makers to be flexible when choosing the metals mix.

Hindalco subsidiary Novelis, the world’s largest scrap recycler, has significant domain knowledge in mixed materials construction.India has a lot of catching up to do. But at this point Western Europe and the US have the world’s lowest carbon intensity per tonne of primary metal, way ahead of China and India.

However, the common perception is, in green initiatives in downstream activities, European VAP makers are doing better than their counterparts in the US. Indian experts say while commitment to ‘sustainability and green’ is ingrained in European culture, the ‘taxonomy’ practiced there energetically, by way of a carbon tax to encourage investments in low carbon technologies, is also the reason for manufacturing products with low CO2 footprints.

Unlike India, where aluminium is produced exclusively from coal-fired electricity, the industry in Europe has the benefit of an energy mix, including hydel, natural gas and thermal power. The overall carbon intensity of that is much less to start with than what we have here. This apart, primary industry leaders with significant profile in downstream manufacturing such as Hydro with operations in Europe and the US and standalone entities making VAPs, such as Kaiser, are making increasingly large investments in renewable energy, particularly solar power. Many such units are setting up solar panels on their roofs or in areas nearby. Wind turbines are also becoming a growing renewable energy source for downstream units.

Greening of aluminium is a multi-faceted exercise and every step taken to move away from fossil fuel is a cause for celebration. For example, Hydro is exploring the possibility of replacing natural gas with green hydrogen, sourced from renewable power to reduce operational carbon footprint. But green hydrogen produced from renewable sources is now too expensive, costing anything between $3 and $6.50 a kg. Mukesh Ambani, however, is confident of bringing it down to $1 a kg within a decade.

In the meantime, Kaiser has set out on a journey to migrate to clean renewable energy from grid electricity that leaves a major CO2 footprint. Yet another route of aluminium greening is promotion of circularity in the industry – recycle as much scrap aluminium as possible. Driven by greening objective, more and more aluminium groups in the West are going for closed-loop recycling, that is, scrap take-back from major user industries such as can makers, auto groups and building and construction units. There is a lesson in this for Indian downstream units.In the first three quarters of 2021-22, India imported 2.371 MT of aluminium in which the share of scrap was as much as 1.2016 MT. One sure way of curbing scrap imports will be to adopt closed-loop system here.

Hindalco managing director Satish Pai has said the company’s ‘ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) commitments include achieving net carbon neutrality by 2050. This means for every tonne of CO2 we put into the atmosphere, we take out an identical amount from it, thereby achieving a balance.’ Pai’s comprehensive green journey covers year-on-year reduction in specific energy consumption in aluminium making, become water positive by 2025, leave nothing for landfill and improve the share of recycled content in downstream products. Indian aluminium green journey will be long and challenging.

(The author is a former FT correspondent, the author is now India correspondent for Euro Money publication Metal Market Magazine. Views expressed are personal.)