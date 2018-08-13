London to get new Taj Vivanta hotel by 2021

The company said the new hotel will have around 108 spacious rooms, an all-day-diner, a bar and lounge, gym as well as banqueting and meeting space facilities. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company behind the Taj brand of hotels, today announced plans to open a new Taj Vivanta in London by 2021. The IHCL signed a partnership agreement with the Hayre Group Limited last week for the new 108-room hotel at Heathrow Airport in London. The new hotel will be the Tata Group’s second Taj hotel in the British capital, besides the iconic St James’ Court Hotel and Suites near Buckingham Palace in central London.

“IHCL was the first Indian hospitality company to foray into the United Kingdom with the iconic St James’ Court hotel in 1982. We are proud to partner with Hayre Group Limited in bringing the first Vivanta branded hotel to London,” said Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

He said the partnership agreement with Hayre was in line with the company’s growth strategy of adding hotels in key locations globally. The new Taj Vivanta hotel is a Greenfield project, slated to open in 2021, and will be located across from Terminals 1, 2 and 3 at Heathrow Airport.

The company said the new hotel will have around 108 spacious rooms, an all-day-diner, a bar and lounge, gym as well as banqueting and meeting space facilities. Additionally, it will house the fourth outpost of the popular Indian restaurant, Bombay Brasserie, famed for its eclectic Indian cuisine. Talwinder Hayre, Director, Hayre Group Limited, said: “We look forward to bringing the legendary Indian hospitality to London Heathrow, one of the busiest airports in the world.”

Hayre Group, established in 2004 in the UK, claim to be among the leading emerging real estate developers in the world. Currently, the Group has in excess of 300,000 square feet of pipeline in the UK across hospitality, residential and commercial sectors. IHCL, South Asia’s largest Indian hospitality company in terms of market capitalisation, brings together a group of Taj brands since founder Jamsetji Tata opened the Taj Mahal Palace in Bombay in 1903.