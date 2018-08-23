Logitech provides Hindi keyboards for Uttar Pradesh schools

Logitech K120 keyboard is available at an affordable price of Rs 695 with 3-year warranty while the Logitech MK235 Wireless Hindi Keyboard Combo (with mouse) is available for a suggested retail price of Rs 1,995 with a 1-year warranty.

Do you know that less than 10% of the Indian population considers English as one of their top three preferred languages. With the next billion digital adoption expected to happen with the help of native language, there is a need to come up with unique language solutions for the consumers. Towards this, computer accessories major Logitech made available its Devanagiri-enabled Hindi keyboards to 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh. As part of this, students across the 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh will now have the ability to select Hindi as a language in their keyboard with the new Logitech MK235 Wireless Devanagari Keyboard Combo as well as the wired Devanagari keyboard K120.

Sumanta Datta, MD, India and SWA, Logitech Asia Pacific said, “Students at the 100 beneficiary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to seamlessly participate and take advantage of government’s Digital India initiative which seeks to empower every citizen with access to digital services, knowledge and information.

Logitech K120 keyboard is available at an affordable price of Rs 695 with 3-year warranty while the Logitech MK235 Wireless Hindi Keyboard Combo (with mouse) is available for a suggested retail price of Rs 1,995 with a 1-year warranty.

Cloud computing remains top emerging business risk

Cloud computing ranks as the top risk concern for executives in risk, audit, finance and compliance, according to the latest survey by Gartner. In Gartner’s latest quarterly Emerging Risks Report, 110 senior executives in risk, audit, finance and compliance at large global organisations identified cloud computing as the top concern for the second consecutive quarter. Additional information security risks, such as cybersecurity disclosure and GDPR compliance, ranked among the top five concerns of the executives surveyed. The top two fast-moving, high-impact risks—those which have the ability to cripple an organisation quickly —are also related to information security threats. Social engineering and GDPR compliance were cited as most likely to cause the greatest enterprise damage if not adequately addressed by risk management leaders, according to Gartner.