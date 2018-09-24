Log 9 Material: This nano-tech startup produces graphene-based filtration products

​​​
Log 9 Materials co-founders Kartik Hajela (L) and Akshay Singal

Semi-metal material graphene is being used in research labs around the world for several different practical applications in areas such as medicine, biotechnology, electrical engineering etc. Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-based nanotech start-up, has identified use cases for graphene in energy and filtration and has deployed graphene-based products in these two areas.

Akshay Singhal, co-founder of Log 9, had initially launched a product called PuFF, a graphene-based filter that can be attached to cigarettes, which he says can reduce the toxic chemicals from smoking by 50% with the smoker’s user experience not being affected. The product is now being sold by a pharma company under the brand name ‘Filtr’.

Log 9 was incubated at TIDES, the incubation centre of IIT Roorkee, in November 2015. The start-up develops nanotechnology-driven products for B2B and B2C sectors. It is focusing on graphene-based products such as non-electric water purification systems, industrial effluent treatment, air filtration and purification products, energy efficient air conditioning besides graphene for display and bio-diagnostic applications. Log 9 currently holds three patents in graphene synthesis and graphene products.

Kartik Hajela, co-founder and vice president, Log 9, said the start-up is currently working on six new technology developments. Log 9 also manufactures high-quality nanomaterials in bulk for industrial production of these products.

One of the latest products Log 9 has developed is ‘LSP-20’ —an oil sorbent pad. “The product is applicable in industrial clean-up, oil leaks and spills. Our oil sorbent pads can absorb oil, petrol chemicals or other hydrocarbon-based liquids,” said Hajela. LSP-20 is able to absorb oil up to 86 times its own weight and has been tested against British standards by third-party laboratories and has also been certified safe to incinerate and dispose of. Hajela added that the product is competitive in terms of cost and performance efficiency. Log 9 has got pre-orders for the product from marine and oil refining companies.

Hajela said that Log 9 is now working on energy solutions as alternatives to conventional energy storage options such as lithium ion. It is looking to incorporate graphene into lead-acid powered batteries to increase their efficiency by 30-50%. Log 9 is targeting these batteries to be used in electric vehicles.

In March 2017, Log 9 had raised seed funding from GEMS, a micro-VC fund. In February 2018, it secured pre-series A funding of around `3 crore from Metaform Ventures, Hemant Luthra (chairman, Mahindra CIE), GEMS and other angel investors.

