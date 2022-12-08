Lodha group plans to raise Rs 3,700 crore via QIP route

Macrotech Developers, part of the Lodha group, is planning to raise Rs 3,700 crore ($450 million ) via a qualified institutional placement process in which the controlling family could sell a 7% stake, Reuters reported, citing two sources in the know.

The company has appointed investment banks Jefferies and Kotak to manage the share sale, said the sources, with a deal likely this week.

The proposed deal comes on the heels of a deal boom in the real estate market, where prices are expected to rise steadily over the next few years, in line with overall economic growth, according to a Reuters poll of experts.

The company operates 85 million square feet of land, with another 95 million square feet under development, according to the report. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and US-based investment fund Capital Group are said to be potential suitors, said the sources.

Lodha group, Jefferies, Kotak, and GIC did not respond to emails seeking comment, while Capital Group declined to comment, according to the report.

A QIP is a process by way of which listed firms raise capital from domestic markets without the usual standard regulatory compliance, with only institutional investors allowed participation.