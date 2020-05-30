Lockdown needs to have a defined tenure, says Anand Mahindra

A day ahead of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to end, Mahindra suggested ‘Unlock 1.0’ for the way forward. (File photo:IE)

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday mooted moving away from the term ‘lockdown’, saying it needs to have a defined tenure. A day ahead of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to end, Mahindra suggested ‘Unlock 1.0′ for the way forward.

“A lockdown, by definition needs to have a defined tenure and perhaps the word itself needs to have a limited shelf life,” he said in a tweet.

Mahindra further said, “Maybe we now need to move away from the term and find an alternate for the way forward..’Unlock 1.0’. ”

Earlier this week, he had stated that lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis due to its psychological effects.

Mahindra had earlier proposed comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, while acknowledging that the choices are not easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won’t help.