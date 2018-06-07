Localisation to help reduce visa challenges: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys on Wednesday said the localisation initiative taken by it in the US and other major geographies will help it reduce the challenges due to strict visa norms. (Reuters)

Infosys on Wednesday said the localisation initiative taken by it in the US and other major geographies will help it reduce the challenges due to strict visa norms. The company also said its business model is evolving in the right way.

Speaking at Morgan Stanley’s 20th annual India summit, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, “There are no major regulatory changes, there has been an increased scrutiny over the work visas. Our localisation approach is really gearing towards making sure that our business model evolves in the right way, without sacrificing the best elements of the business model for future.”

The statement comes at a time when countries like the US, Singapore and Australia have introduced strict visa norms for workers.