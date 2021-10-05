Live video infrastructure platform 100ms raises USD 4.5 million seed round funding

"The funds raised will be used to build the world's best video engineering team and product enhancement creating 100s of templates of live use cases, simplifying video access for companies across the world", it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Live video infrastructure platform 100ms has announced a USD 4.5 million seed round of funding led by Accel with participation from Strive.vc. 100ms said it provides infrastructure that allows any company to add Zoom-style video conferencing inside their app within hours.
“The funds raised will be used to build the world’s best video engineering team and product enhancement creating 100s of templates of live use cases, simplifying video access for companies across the world”, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
”Our infrastructure is designed to handle the scale and offers super low latency across the world,” said co-founder and CEO, 100ms, Kshitij Gupta.
