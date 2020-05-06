Liquor sale gives Maharashtra revenue of over Rs 100 crore in 3 days

The excise department collected more than Rs 100 crore by Wednesday night with just one third of the total number of liquor shops in the state remaining open due to the lockdown.
Liquor Sale Revenue: The Maharashtra government collected more than Rs 100 crore in taxes in three days after liquor shops in the state were allowed to reopen, excise minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Wednesday.
Sale of liquor was allowed in parts of the state as the lockdown to contain coronavirus entered its third phase on Monday.
The excise department collected more than Rs 100 crore by Wednesday night with just one third of the total number of
liquor shops in the state remaining open, the minister said.
An estimated 16.10 lakh litres of bottled IMFL (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor), beer, wine and country liquor were sold on Tuesday.
Also Read: Home delivery of liquor! Two states start service to avoid crowd at outlets; this state launches website to take order
The trend continued despite the Mumbai municipal commissioners decision to suspend sale of liquor in the state capital.
There are over 10,000 licensed shops in Maharashtra selling country liquor, IMFL, wine and beer, of which merely 2,967 operated on Wednesday, Patil said.
Unlike Tuesday, there were no incidents of police resorting to lathi charge or buyers violating social distancing norms on Wednesday, said an official.
Liquor shops were closed for almost 40 days due to the lockdown to curb coronavirus outbreak.
The lockdown has been extended till May 17, but
standalone liquor shops were permitted to operate as part of
relaxations granted by the state government. 29 lakh litres of liquor were sold in the first three days after shops reopened, the official added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.