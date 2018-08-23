LinkedIn power CEOs: Flipkart’s Binny Bansal, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma among most viewed profiles

Interestingly, among influencers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actress Priyanka Chopra and Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw held important positions in the list.

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma are among the most viewed profiles on LinkedIn, a latest report by the professional networking site said. The site has highlighted 73 professionals across 8 categories– Influencers, CEOs, Technology, Marketing & Advertising, Internet, Human Resources, Finance & Social Impact. Interestingly, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal featured in ‘LinkedIn Power Profiles 2018,’ in the CEO category along with names such as Rekha M Menon Chairman and Sr, Managing Director,of Accenture India; Manu Kumar Jain of Xiaomi India and Anant Maheshwari of Microsoft among others.

“All of them are examples of members who invest in their own professional brand and continue to inspire the community around them. They have not only had exciting career journeys but participate in meaningful dialogue, offer perspectives and perhaps drive conversations across many of the 50 million+ members in India,” the professional networking site said, taking stock of its list in 2018.

Interestingly, among influencers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actress Priyanka Chopra and Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw held important positions in the list. Notably, out of the 73 professionals in the list, which is a showcase of the “most-viewed” professionals in India, 28 are women.

“LinkedIn Power Profiles 2018 is a celebration of the most viewed professionals in India, those who are great examples of strong professional brands that inspire our 50+ million members across the country,” Srividya Gopani, Director, Brand and Consumer Marketing, Asia-Pacific and China, at LinkedIn said in a statement.

Notably, power profiles in the HR category include names such as Srikanth Balachandran, Global Chief HR officer at Airtel Prabir Jha President & Global Chief People Officer at Cipla. New entrants to the list include Vice President, Talent Acquisition at Morgan Stanley, Ruhi Gupta; Chief HR Officer at Arvind Lifestyle Brands, Shilpa Vaid, and Regional HR Director & Head – Asia Pacific at Uber, Vishpala Reddy.