Lilavati Hospital trustees to build 300-bed hospital in Gift City

The Trustees of Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKM Trust), who are actively involved in functioning of famous Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, will set up a 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital at Gujarat International Finance-tec City (GIFT City) at an estimated cost of `300 crore.

The 13-floor dedicated building of the upcoming Lilavati Hospital at GIFT City will have 5.50 lakh sq ft space, says Prashant Mehta, permanent trustee of LKM Trust.

“The hospital is being developed by trustees of LKM Trust in their own individual capacity. There would be 250 census beds and 50 non-census beds. We aim to commission the hospital by 2025 end. The hospital will have over 400 highly qualified doctors/consultants and a staff strength of around 2,500,” Mehta said

The upcoming hospital at GIFT city is expected to benefit from various factors such as increase in medical tourism with India being one of the preferred destinations, said Mehta, adding that it would also be beneficial for upcoming residential projects in the surrounding areas and corporate tie-ups.

“Since the year 1997, the name Lilavati Hospital has been synonymous with the best quality healthcare services in Mumbai. It has been voted the best hospital in Mumbai by different organisations over the last 25 years. Lilavati Hospital in GIFT City will provide tertiary and quaternary care services, and is strategically located to cater to patients from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar as well as other surrounding places,” he said.

Lilavati Gujarat and Lilavati Mumbai will be distinct from each other, he said adding, However the focus and endeavour would always be to optimise medical services and consider the patient safety to be paramount.