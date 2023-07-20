Likhitha Infrastructure on Thursday bagged an order from GAIL (India) Limited worth Rs 235.50 crore for laying of cross- country pipeline along with associated facilities. The order included pipeline laying and composite works for Phase-2 (Salem to Coimbatore Pipeline section of KKBMPL -II Project), the company said in a regulatory filing. The order is to be executed within 15 months from the date of acceptance or the receiving of a letter of intent.

In February as well, Likhitha Infrastructure had announced that it had bagged an order worth Rs 129.63 crore GAIL, for laying a cross-country pipeline along the associated facilities in Nagpur. The scope of the work included gas pipeline laying and composite works from Nagpur to Jharsuguda under the MNJPL project. It had said that the project is to be completed within 14 months from the date of the funding opportunity announcement or Letter of Intent (LoI).

Earlier in May, Likhitha Infrastructure had posted its net sales at Rs 117.25 crore in March 2023, up 50.15 per cent from Rs 78.09 crore in March 2022 quarter. Quarterly net profit was at Rs 16.73 crore in Q4FY23, up 16.8 per cent from Rs 14.33 crore a year earlier. EBITDA stood at Rs 24.61 crore during the quarter, up 19.41 per cent as against Rs 20.61 crore during Q4FY22.