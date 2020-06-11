Lift majors roll out steps to help users beat Covid challenges

To help reduce the need to touch surfaces, an elevator remote-call feature using WhatsApp is a response to this by Kone.

THE COUNTRY’S TWO major lift and escalator companies, Kone and Johnson, are rolling out innovative measures to help the users of their products to beat the challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 outbreak. From escalator handrail sanitisers to elevator remote call usingWhatsApp, to elevator air purifiers to a smartphone app that allows for contact-free operation of lifts, the list is ‘heavy’ of solutions that support people transition into a new normal.

Kone Elevator India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finland-based Kone Corporation, has introduced a slew of people-flow solutions to help building sand cities be safer and healthier places to live, work and commute in. This is based on findings that as cities gradually begin to open, the experience of using residential buildings and public premises such as metro stations, shopping malls, and offices is bound to change.

To help reduce the need to touch surfaces, an elevator remote-call feature using WhatsApp is a response to this by Kone. It allows users to call an elevator using social messaging channels likeWhatsApp, removing the need to touch possibly contaminated buttonsordisplays. Amit Gossain, MD, Kone Elevator India, said: “In the prevailing Covid-19 environment, the way people interact with everyday surroundings will be challenging. As we ease out of lockdown and re-enter public buildings, we need to come to terms with the new normal with complete certainty.To address this changing need, Kone has introduced a range of health and well-being solutions that will help recreate safer user journeys and healthy spaces in your buildings.”

Johnson Lifts has come up with an innovation that ensures users are able to operate lifts without touching the lift buttons. The company has developed a smartphone app for this purpose.V Jagannathan, executive director, JohnsonLifts, said: “Ourdesignand development team has created a smartphone App named EyeRIS that allows people to have a contactless lift usage experience, crucial in these times when Covid-19 is forcing us to look at our lives differently.”

Theappconnectsthesmartphonetothe lift system using QR code technology and the user operates the lift by just tapping the buttons on the phone’s screen. The user will only need to indicate the present floor and the destination floor on the app and once done, the lift arrives to take the user to the destination floor. This ensures that the user

will not need to press any lift buttons. To further reduce concerns over elevator use, Kone is introducing the new Kone elevator air purifier in select markets.