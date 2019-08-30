Lifestyle has lots of potential as an industry: Nathasha AR Kumar, co-founder and CEO, VAJOR

Weekends are dedicated to balancing work, networking, meditation and healing, and local art experiences.

The Job

Lifestyle, as an industry, has a lot of potential. There are challenges that keep me motivated as this industry goes through evolution in terms of practices and business methods. The traditional mindsets are changing, making way for new aspirations, interests, values and opinions towards brands. Sustainable and eco-conscious methods are bringing a whole new aspect to enhance upon for lifestyle brands. Change and innovation are the only constants we require to really succeed. I find that we, as an industry or entrepreneurs or creators, may not lack skill (might even have an abundance of it), but we lack the will. And that itself can be a big hurdle.

The Weekdays

Each day has its own agenda. The flow could typically go from productive meetings, ideation, innovation to execution. But what really excites me at work is seeing how the teams internally shape up through these ideas without my intervention. Initially, my days were too cramped up, but recently I have discovered how ‘me’ time really helps me recharge for the day — stealing those 40-50 minutes from a hectic work schedule, sitting alone and introspecting. Any team member can come and relax at the ‘breakout’ zone, which is on every floor of our office, without being disturbed. I mostly hate open floor arguments.

Watch Video: How To File ITR-1 for AY 2019-20 in less than 15 minutes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Weekend

Weekends are dedicated to balancing work, networking, meditation and healing, and local art experiences.

The Toys

My absolute essentials are my phone and iPad. They enable me to be ‘on the go’ at all times. Also, my life is very Instagram-heavy owing to my next-gen business and content inclinations.

The Logos

I am really fond of Forest Essentials, especially their fragrances. The love and respect for all things rooted in nature, sustainability, mindfulness and a holistic experience is something we have in common with the brand.

— As told to Sapna Nair