Lifeline for Gujarat power plants as SC allows CERC to change PPAs; banks to take Rs 8,200-crore haircut to salvage Tata, Adani, Essar units

The Supreme Court on Monday extended a lifeline to the three troubled imported-coal-based power plants of Tata, Adani and Essar in Gujarat by allowing the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to amend their power purchase agreements (PPAs) to facilitate pass-through of future fuel price escalation subject to a cap.

The court said its April 2017 order denying compensatory tariffs to these plants won’t come in the way of implementing the fuel cost pass-through and other measures recommended by a high-level committee to salvage the units.

The three units with a combined capacity of 9,940 mega watts reported accumulated losses of Rs 21,250 crore as on March 31, 2018; the plants are now operating at very low capacity utilisation (PLF) levels.

A bench headed by Rohinton F Nariman asked the electricity regulator to come out with necessary PPA amendments within eight weeks.

The changes proposed by the committee also included a reduction in fixed charges payable by discoms by 20 paise per unit (about 8%) in order to avoid a tariff shock to consumers. While the units’ debt outstanding is around Rs 30,000 crore, banks will take a haircut of over Rs 8,200 crore.

In April last year, the Supreme Court rejected the petitions by Adani Power and Tata Power seeking compensatory tariffs for their Mundra power plants on account of spike in imported (Indonesian) coal prices. The court stated that change in foreign law (at this instance, that of Indonesia) won’t amount to either Change in Law or necessitate force majeure. However, it made it clear that a change in domestic policy (like the New Coal Distribution Policy) will constitute a Change in Law and the regulator could fully correct the tariff disadvantage arising from such changes to power generators.

Analysts had then said the order would provide a big relief to power plants with combined capacity of 60,000 mega watts as they will be completely safeguarded from the cost increases due to vicissitudes of policy changes over the entire period — usually 25 years — of their supply contracts with discoms.

While several state power regulators had even earlier invoked the CL clause in PPAs to fully protect power companies from adverse government policies that jacked up their costs, an ambiguity existed prior to the SC order due to a CERC directive.

The Gujarat government, in July this year, constituted the high-level committee to assess if the power plants could be revived through appropriate financial and contractual re-structuring. The government, along with the State Bank of India, had approached the SC to find out whether implementing the panel’s recommendations would contravene the SC’s earlier judgement. The amendment “would protect the interest of all stakeholders including the banks and would also ensure the available of power in large quantities from these power plants, which is a vital necessity,” Gujarat government’s petition, reviewed by FE, said. Tariffs from these units are in the range of Rs 2.26-2.89 per unit against Gujarat’s average power purchase price of Rs 3.49 per unit. The proposed reduction in fixed charge would necessitate banks to reduce debts by Rs 4,240 crore for Tata, Rs 3,821 crore for Adani and Rs 2,324 crore for Essar Power. Additionally, it also recommended to extend the existing PPAs by another 10 years after the completion of the 25-year tenure and allowing pass through of coal costs, capped at $120/tonne. To compensate for the shortfall of power supply from reduced generation from these units due to unviable operations, states had to buy electricity from the spot markets and make other arrangements at higher costs. Gujarat itself procured 6,749 million units of electricity from other sources between March-June, 2018 itself, at an average power tariff of Rs 4.30 a unit. The under-utilisation of imported-coal-based capacities also increased the pressure on the supply of domestic coal to power plants and in turn, decreasd stocks to critical levels in such units. Capacities of these power plants are tied up with discoms Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.