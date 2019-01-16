Life insurers’ APE surges 14% in December; LIC lags private peers

According to market participants, the slowdown of first-year premiums can also be attributed to slow growth posted by LIC which has been witnessing negative growth in group insurance segments in the current financial year.

The life insurance industry posted a 14% growth in its annualised premium equivalent (APE) at Rs 7,804.1 crore in December compared to the year-ago period. While private players witnessed a 16% growth, state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) achieved lower growth at 13%, showed data from Kotak Institutional Equities.

The first-year premiums for the overall life insurance industry stood at Rs 18,237.80 crore in December, an increase of 19.07% over the year-ago month. In the last three months, first-year premiums of life insurers were positive only in October. For September and November, the premium collections had declined as the industry faced challenges in both segments — individual single as well as individual non-single policies.

APE is the sum of annualised first-year premiums on regular premium policies, and 10% of single premiums, written by insurance companies during any period from both retail and group policyholders.

“Individual APE growth for private sector life insurance companies jumped back to 14% in December 2018, after being flat in November, translating into a YTD growth of 11%. The overall momentum improved for most players with SBI Life bouncing back to 24% and ICICI Prudential Life reporting 5% decline (24% decline in November). Focus on the protection business by most large players anyway makes monthly APE growth less relevant,” says the report.

According to market participants, the slowdown of first-year premiums can also be attributed to slow growth posted by LIC which has been witnessing negative growth in group insurance segments in the current financial year. The data from Irdai showed that in the current fiscal up to December, LIC received first-year premiums worth Rs 94,140.79 crore against Rs 99,783.33 crore in previous fiscal — a negative growth of around 5.65%.

Between April and December, the insurance industry witnessed an APE growth of 7%, while the private players posted a 12% growth. Players like Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, SBI Life and Tata AIA continued to see its APE growth in positive in the month of December.