Liberty moves NCLAT against MSTC’s Rs 100 crore claim from Amtek Auto

The Chandigarh bench of the NCLT is slated to hear the matter on day-to-day basis from January 23.

Liberty House Group (LHG) has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging state-run MSTC’s Rs 100-crore claim from Amtek Auto.

The UK-based firm alleged that MSTC came up with the claim after Amtek’s resolution plan was approved by the Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July last year.

LHG moved the petition under Section 61 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which allows a person aggrieved by the order of the NCLT to prefer an appeal before the appellate tribunal. It also allows one to appeal before the NCLAT in case the debt owed to operational creditors of the corporate debtor is not provided for in the resolution plan among others.

Senior advocate SN Mukherjee, appearing on behalf of LHG, said despite the fact that there were no dues to MSTC as per the information memorandum, the state-run firm started claiming Rs 100 crore from the company after the resolution plan was approved by the adjudicating authority.

The two-member NCLAT bench, headed by its chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, issued notice to concerned parties including MSTC and listed the case for further hearing on January 30.

“This is a significant and positive development as the court has acknowledged a key argument made by LHG on the matter. LHG is confident of legal resolution and committed to implementing its resolution plan to ensure revival of the Adhunik Metaliks and Zion Steel business,” a Liberty House spokesperson said.

The Chandigarh bench of NCLT had on July 25, 2017, admitted initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process against the Delhi-based Amtek Auto on Corporation Bank’s plea. Amtek’s total dues to lenders at the time when the company was admitted by the NCLT were Rs 12,603 crore. Liberty’s bid was approved by the lenders on April 4, 2018, through a 94.2% vote.

As part of its resolution plan, LHG had offered to pay Rs 3,225 crore upfront to the financial creditors and proposed to infuse Rs 500 crore for stabilising and improving operations. However, since LHG defaulted in implementation of the resolution plan, committee of creditors (CoC) of Amtek Auto moved the tribunal.

