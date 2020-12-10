  • MORE MARKET STATS

LG opens first Innovation Gallery to showcase products, solutions to B2B customers

By: |
December 10, 2020 10:44 PM

It aims to provide a concept on LG’s solutions and insight on actual deployment scenarios, the statement added.

Like other companies in consumer electronics, LG is aiming to expand its B2B business.

Consumer electronics major LG Electronics India, which is looking to increase its presence in the B2B segment, on Thursday launched its first Innovation Gallery for B2B customers.

Opened at its LG Electronics India’s Noida-based corporate office, the new gallery will showcase and offer LG”s products and services available in the country for B2B customers such as corporate, government and education, hospitality, retail, broadcast, auditoriums and airport, it said in a statement.

At present, LG generates around 10 to 12 per cent of its total sales from the B2B segment in India.

Commenting on the development, LG Electronics India B2B Director David Kim said: “B2B Innovation Gallery will provide ample opportunity to test and experiment our wide range of solutions from various divisions under B2B. It is more important now to introduce a solution with complete assistance for business implementation and generation to build trust and showcase our technology.”

The 14,300 sq/ft B2B Innovation Gallery would showcase products and would have zone ranging from LED Signage, IT solutions, System Air Conditioner and a B2C Zone also.

It would also feature LG”s ”Make in India” innovations, the company added.

