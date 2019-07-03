LG forays into ceiling fan segment in India

LG had last year announced that it would enter the premium fan segment in India. (Reuters photo)

South Korean consumer electronics major LG has forayed into the ceiling fan segment in the Indian market as part of efforts to strengthen its presence in the home appliances and air solutions category in the country. The company has also introduced portable mini air purifier and water purifier with stainless steel water tank in India.

“These ceiling fans are developed based on Indian insight…We are very hopeful of a positive consumer response,” LG Professional RAC Aircare – Overseas Sales & Marketing Sejoon Park said here. The fans would be manufactured at LG India’s plant at Greater Noida. Priced at Rs 13,990, the firm has launched the premium range of five fans which would be introduced across the country soon. It has started selling the fans in Chennai from July 1.

The company said its Wi-fi enabled fan is equipped with the latest technologies with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, along with its IoT platform LG SmartThinQ allowing users to control remotely via mobile phones. In January, CK Birla group firm Orient introduced ‘Aeroslim’ which was the industry’s first internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart fan. It also has ‘mosquito away’ technology besides the sleep mode that adjusts fan speed during night, it added.

LG had last year announced that it would enter the premium fan segment in India. Among other new products for the Indian market, LG said it will introduce on-the go Puricare Mini Air purifier by August this year. Priced at Rs 15,990, Puricare Mini Air purifier weighs 530 gm and can easily fit in the glass holder of a car or to be carried in arms.

Besides, the company said it has introduced seven new models of its RO water purifiers in India featuring stainless steel storage tank. Priced at Rs 16,990, these water purifiers would have over 50 per cent water recovery to save and ensure more water saving, the company claimed.