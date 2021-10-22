LetsVenture to allow founders to turn angel investors via new fund

LV Fuel aims to invest in at least 20 start-ups initially and is targeting to onboard 200+ founder-investors in the next two years.

Early-stage investment platform LetsVenture on Thursday launched a new syndicate fund that will let founders from its existing portfolio to invest in new start-ups.

The new syndicate, LV Fuel, comprises more than 375 founders from LetsVenture’s portfolio companies, including start-ups such as Trell, Khatabook, Classplus, Dukaan, Airmeet, Infeedo, Agnikul Cosmos and Bimaplan.

LV Fuel aims to invest in at least 20 start-ups initially and is targeting to onboard 200+ founder-investors in the next two years.

The syndicate will look to allocate at least 20% of the investments towards women entrepreneurs and founders from Tier 2 and 3 cities. LV Fuel will make investments from $30,000 to $2 million in the start-ups and is both sector- and stage-agnostic. As of now, LV Fuel has no cap on the overall number of start-ups in which it will invest.

Shanti Mohan, co-founder and CEO, LetsVenture, said there were two main drivers for launching LV Fuel. “First was a maturing ecosystem where we have a large number of founders who have built scalable businesses and would be the best mentors to new founders. Second is the large number of founders who are now signing up as investors on LetsVenture. Our goal to make private market investing easy and accessible remains key to all our initiative,” Mohan said in a statement.