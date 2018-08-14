Let NERP holders get mining lease too: Mineral industry body

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) on Monday demanded the provisions in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015, be amended so that a non-exclusive reconnaissance permit (NERP) holder could move seamlessly to the next stage of prospecting licence (PL) or PL-cum-mining lease (PL-cum-ML).

According to the existing rules, an NERP holder will just explore the mine and upon successful exploration will hand over the explored block to the state government for auction, the only route for allocation of non-mineral blocks introduced through the amendment of the MMDR Amendment Act. The holder gets compensation upon successful exploration.

“Owing to this restrictive provision, there is virtually no response for seeking NERP from private companies. We feel that to ensure security of tenure and seamless transition for the explorer to move to PL-cum-ML, there is a need to have provision for exclusive RP-cum-PL/ML by effecting the amendment in the MMDR Act which will give impetus to the exploration activities in the country,” FIMI said.

India is highly under-explored country for the non-bulk minerals like gold, diamond, copper, lead and zinc, among others. The government, to give a boost to the exploration activities, promulgated the National Mineral Exploration Trust Rules, 2015, wherein apart from Geological Survey of India and Mineral Exploration Corporation and most of the central and state PSUs were notified as exploration agencies.

Private parties were kept behind as only 10% of the resource-bearing areas have been explored so far.

Since bringing in the amendments to the MMDR Amendment Act in January 2015 through an ordinance, the government has brought in one amendment to the Act in 2016, allowing the transfer of captive mining leases not granted through the auction route. This was mainly to enable mergers and acquisitions of companies.

FIMI is also critical of the auction provision brought in through the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015, aimed to ensuring transparency in the allocation of non-coal, non-fuel mineral leases in the country.