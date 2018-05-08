Lenskart invests in US start-up ThinOptics

ThinOptics products are now available on Lenskart website and App.

Lenskart Solutions, India’s largest online retailer of premium quality and stylish eyewear, on Monday said that it has invested $500,000 in a California-based start-up ThinOptics that makes innovative reading glasses that stick on your nose; you can attach them to your phone, keychain and laptop such that you never forget them.

ThinOptics has a patented designs that allows reading glasses to stay on your nose and you can tweak/mould them to get the best fit. These glasses have no temples, are super slim and look so cool that one can’t not notice them on the face.

ThinOptics products are now available on Lenskart website and App. This is Lenskart’s third investment in less than a year. The company, in September 2017, invested in Ditto, which is an augmented reality technology for trying frames online. Just recently, Lenskart also invested in 6over6, an Israel based start-up, working on enabling eye exams through the Android phone.

Peyush Bansal, CEO, Lenskart, said: “ThinOptics is a revolutionary product that solves the problem of people forgetting to carry their reading glasses everywhere and often losing them too. At Lenskart, our vision is to revolutionise eyewear and, hence, this investment fits that vision.”

“We have been testing ThinOptics with Indian consumers for last few months and the response has been phenomenal. Almost all users come back and order a second pair. With this investment, we intend to work closely with ThinOptics’ California team for growing the India market as well as bringing more innovations in this area. I am excited about this investment,” he added.

According to David Westendorf, ThinOptics CEO, “We’ve been partners with Lenskart since 2015, and have been so pleased with the progress we’ve made together in the India market, we elected to deepen our relationship in 2018. We will continue to evolve our product portfolio to serve the sophisticated needs of India eyewear customers. We will be making several new product announcements in the coming months.”