Lenskart-backed Neso Brands raises $100 million, appoints Bjorn Bergstrom CEO

Neso Brands, a subsidiary of eyewear manufacturer Lenskart, has raised $100 million in a seed funding round, which will enable the firm to create a house of brands catering to the global market.

The company did not divulge the details of the investors involved. However, Lenskart, which owns Singapore-headquarted Neso, has earlier raised large sums in funding from prominent investors such as KKR, SoftBank, Alpha Wave Global and Temasek.

In a recent funding round in April, Lenskart was valued at more than $4 billion.

Founded in 2022, Neso Brands is an eyewear manufacturer and retailer that leverages analytics, tech, and its own supply chain and distribution, to create a large network of co-owned direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Based out of Singapore, Neso Brands plans to sell its eyewear products to a global market by partnering up with the top entrepreneurs in the industry. It plans to invest in consumer eyewear brands around the world and grow these brands by leveraging synergies across the Lenskart group to accelerate international expansion.

Neso Brands will utilise e-commerce and technologies such as AR and AI for eyewear brands as a strategy to capture global market share. Neso Brands will house these brands and enable a quicker global rollout by giving the brands access to shared resources – particularly technology, supply chain, distribution, capital and best practices.

Neso Brands also said Bjorn Bergstrom has joined the founding team as the CEO.



Bergstrom is an experienced investor and D2C operator, having most recently served as chief growth officer and interim chief product & technology officer for the global fashion brand NA-KD. Bergstrom’s experience prior to that includes working as a venture capital investor focusing on early-stage growth startups, management consulting as well as operational roles at consumer startups.

“Today, there is a perfect storm in the eyewear industry that makes it ripe for disruption. Consumers have increasingly high demands when it comes to customer experience, branding, and choice, but incumbent players have been unable to keep up. By investing in the most promising new brands in the industry and leveraging centralised resources across technology, manufacturing and distribution, Neso Brands will be uniquely positioned to scale the eyewear brands of the future,” Bergstrom, CEO of Neso Brands, said in a statement.

“With this investment in Neso Brands, we want to accelerate our mission of transforming the way people see and experience the world. Consumers want better and better every day and while people’s quality of life has been uplifted through all other lifestyle products such as shoes, apparel and wearables, eyewear products are the same old with no innovation, just more expensive. And Neso is our initiative to partner with founders globally to help create eyewear brands of the future,” Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, said.