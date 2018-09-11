Lenovo pins hope on gaming PC growth, expects 25% share in 5 yrs

Lenovo too has launched products for serious gamers and sub-gamers. (Reuters)

Lenovo Tuesday said it expects to have 25 per cent market share in Indian PC gaming segment in the next five years if it becomes 5-10 per cent of the overall PC market, a senior company official said.

“The overall gaming PC market in India is around 1 per cent. It is difficult to call out how the market will expand in next 5 years but we will be surprised if the market does not cross 5 per cent.

“There I expect our market share to be around 25 per cent. If I project it on the current growth rate, it will be more,” said Shailendra Katyal – Executive Director & India PCSD Consumer Leader at Lenovo.

He was speaking on the sidelines of unveiling of new range of Legion gaming personal computers (PCs) priced at Rs 89,999 onwards.

Katyal said the company started investing in gaming segment 5-6 years back and is now focussing on building Legion as strong brand in gaming segment.

He said the segment is growing at a fast pace in India with various estimates projecting the growth at 50-100 per cent.

“This means it will become 5-10 per cent of the total PC market. We have seen it happening in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia. If it becomes 10 per cent in Indian market, it will become a large market,” Katyal said.

Like its competitors, Lenovo too has launched products for serious gamers and sub-gamers.

Katyal said traction is huge in age bracket of 24-30 who are fresh in jobs and don’t have price issues.