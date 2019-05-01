Lenders want restart of CIRP for Adhunik Metaliks

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 2:05:37 AM

Notably, the LHG had earlier failed to meet the deadline for payment under CIRP within the stipulated time for Amtek Auto, prompting the tribunal to allow its lenders to go for a fresh round of bidding.

After hearing the arguments, justice Gosavi adjourned the matter till May 14 for a detailed hearing.

As UK-based Liberty House failed to make the upfront cash payment of `410 crore even within the extended timeline, aggrieved lenders on Tuesday finally appealed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the re-initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) for bankrupt Adhunik Metaliks (AML).

In his submission before justice Madan B Gosavi of the NCLT Cuttack bench, Joy Saha, the counsel for the committee of creditors (CoC) for AML, appealed to re-initiate CIRP as Sanjeev Gupta-led Liberty House had not paid the required upfront cash payment of `410 crore to lenders by April 14, the stipulated deadline set by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), for the acquisition of debt-ridden AML.

Liberty House’s counsel said the group would need more time for making the payment as regulatory approvals were still pending for Adhunik Metaliks. When contacted, a spokesperson of LHG said, “Regulatory approvals from the stock exchanges are still pending for Adhunik Metaliks in order to receive money under CIRP from us. We are working on procuring this statutory and regulatory approvals, which are a vital part of the implementation plan.”

After hearing the arguments, justice Gosavi adjourned the matter till May 14 for a detailed hearing. FE earlier reported that the lenders were planning to appeal before the NCLT to restart the CIRP process by inviting fresh bids for the steel manufacturing company.

Lenders to Adhunik Metaliks are SBI, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, IFCI, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank and SREI Infrastructure Finance, among others. The Kolkata bench of the NCLT had in July last year approved the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House, with lenders agreeing to take a haircut of around 92% and settling for `410 crore against their outstanding dues of `5,370 crore.

There were only two resolution applicants for the debt-ridden steel manufacturing company — Liberty House and Maharashtra Seamless of the DP Jindal Group. LHG was identified as the highest bidder (H1) by the creditors, while the plan of Maharashtra Seamless was rejected as it was offering less value than the liquidation value of the company.

Notably, the LHG had earlier failed to meet the deadline for payment under CIRP within the stipulated time for Amtek Auto, prompting the tribunal to allow its lenders to go for a fresh round of bidding.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Lenders want restart of CIRP for Adhunik Metaliks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition