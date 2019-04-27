Lenders vote on Patanjali plan for Ruchi Soya, result expected on April 30

Mitali Salian Patanjali Ayurved\u2019s Rs 4,350-crore plan for debt-laden Ruchi Soya, currently in the midst of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, was put to vote on Friday. FE had reported last month the majority of the committee of creditors (CoC) with an exposure to Ruchi Soya had already given an informal nod to Patanjali\u2019s improved offer. The offer promises Rs 4,235 crore to stakeholders along with a Rs 115-crore infusion into the company. The CoC met twice consecutively over Thursday and Friday to discuss and finalise technical aspects of the resolution plan before the voting process began. Meanwhile, there has been no decision yet on forfeiture of the Rs 50-crore earnest money deposit paid by Adani Wilmar on account of its withdrawal from the process in January, citing delay in the resolution process. Also read:\u00a0Pepsico vs farmers: MNC proposes out-of-court settlement to potato growers One lender aware of the developments told FE on the condition of anonymity, \u201cE-voting on the Patanjali plan will begin on Friday and the results will be known early next week. Meanwhile, the plan itself was discussed in detail because bankers want to avoid a repeat of the events that took place with Essar Steel.\u201d In August 2018, more than 96% of the creditors had reportedly voted in favour of Adani Wilmar's resolution plan for the insolvent Ruchi Soya that included a payment of Rs 4,300 crore to financial creditors and an around Rs 1,700-crore equity infusion into the company. However, in January 2019, Adani Wilmar, which had been selected as the highest bidder for Ruchi Soya Industries, informed the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of its decision to withdraw the proposed resolution plan citing delays in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.