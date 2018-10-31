Lenders seek bids for Coastal Energen

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 1:13 AM

Lenders to Coastal Energen, led by State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday sought bids for a 51% stake in the company for the second time in five months.

In the bid document, SBICaps said, “The bidder should have developed and operating at least a 300-MW thermal power plant

Lenders to Coastal Energen, led by State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday sought bids for a 51% stake in the company for the second time in five months.

As of December 2016, Coastal Energen’s outstanding term debt stood at `6,132 crore, while its working capital outstanding was `831.53 crore as on March 31, 2017. It has also availed non-fund based facilities worth `282.57 crore as on July 31, 2018. SBI Capital Markets (SBICaps) is running the process on behalf of the lenders. Earlier, it had sought bids on June 14 for the same power asset as the RBI’s February 12 circular withdrew all debt recast schemes, including strategic debt restructuring, which had been implemented in the case of Coastal Energen.

In the bid document, SBICaps said, “The bidder should have developed and operating at least a 300-MW thermal power plant. In case where the bidder does not have the experience in developing and operating a 300-MW thermal power plant, such bidder may tie-up with a technical partner who meets the above technical criteria and may bid as a consortium or engage an Operations and Management (O&M) contractor which is operating at least a 300-MW thermal power plant.” The engagement of O&M contractor should be for a period of at least five years, the document said.

Coastal Energen’s 1,200-MW imported coal-based thermal power plant at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, is among the 34 power assets with a capacity of 40,130 MW, which may have headed to the National Company Law Tribunal. The circular directed banks to resort to resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for NPAs of over `2,000 crore if they could not be resolved by other means by August 27.

However, the SC halted the process by ordering that fresh insolvency proceedings against corporate defaulters under the RBI mandate would not be initiated till it hears the matter on November 14.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Lenders seek bids for Coastal Energen
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition