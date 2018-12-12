  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 109
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Lenders look to use ICA to resolve cases

Published: December 12, 2018 2:23 AM

Only 34 banks have signed the inter-creditor agreement for resolution of stressed assets almost five months after the arrangement was made public

The resolution plan will require the approval of at least 66% of lenders, which will be binding, before the lead lender finally submits the proposed resolution plan to an overseeing committee.

By Mitali Salian

Bankers are looking to adopt the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) to resolve a couple of stressed assets this month, seniors bankers told FE. Only 34 banks have signed the ICA almost five months after the arrangement was made public.

A banker, who is aware of the development, said, “Right now, we just want to start the process (ICA). Most of the consortiums in any case comprise mainly public sector banks. Also, private sector banks like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are onboard, which should suffice in most cases. More importantly, of the 140-odd banks, over 60 don’t even enter into consurtium lending,” he said.

As per the Indian Banks’ Association, 33 banks/financial institutions signed the ICA for resolution of stressed assets in July, excluding Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which announced it had entered into the ICA post the board’s approval last week.

Part of the ‘Sashakt’ resolution framework, the ICA puts the responsibility of implementing a resolution plan in a time-bound manner squarely on the shoulders of the lead lender, to be appointed by lenders with exposure to an account.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s February 12 circular, banks have 180 days from the date of default to come up with a resolution plan, after which unresolved accounts are required to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The resolution plan will require the approval of at least 66% of lenders, which will be binding, before the lead lender finally submits the proposed resolution plan to an overseeing committee.

In case there are banks within the consortium that are unhappy with the resolution plan, the lead lender can offer to buy out their share of loans, at a value equal to 85% of the lower of liquidation value or resolution value.

While the bankers declined to name any particular stressed accounts that were being considered for resolution under ICA, a source mentioned that a couple of power cases were considered but eventually failed.

Meanwhile, bankers indicated slow progress on another aspect of the framework, the setting up of an asset management company, which would raise an alternative investment fund that could invest in stressed assets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Lenders look to use ICA to resolve cases
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition