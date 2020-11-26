  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lenders give in-principle nod to Kesoram resolution plan

By: |
November 26, 2020 4:00 AM

BK Birla Group flagship Kesoram Industries on Wednesday said its lenders have given their in-principle approval to a resolution plan to raise funds and restructure debts.

The total debt of the company currently stands at over Rs 2,000 crore.

BK Birla Group flagship Kesoram Industries on Wednesday said its lenders have given their in-principle approval to a resolution plan to raise funds and restructure debts.

“The consortium of lenders have given its in-principle approval to the resolution plan of the company formulated under the Reserve Bank of India (Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets) Directions, 2019, issued by the RBI vide its circular dated June 7, 2019,” the company said in a stock exchange filing. The total debt of the company currently stands at over Rs 2,000 crore.

Related News

“We are going through a settlement with the banks through a combination of debt and cash. We are doing a couple of things – probably debt can be replaced by debt. We are repaying banks with cash predominantly. An investor (US-based investment management firm) is putting in money,” a company source told FE. “We are looking at targeting the debt to around Rs 1,800-1,900 crore post the resolution,” the person said.

“The parent is working towards a resolution plan with the lenders and has signed a non-binding term sheet with a potential investor, which will enable the group to scale up its operations and meet the remaining financial obligations,” Kesoram had said in its latest annual report.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Lenders give in-principle nod to Kesoram resolution plan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Restricted vehicle movement affecting CV loan collections
2Cargill India keen to invest in corn-to-ethanol facilities in India
3Unacademy raises fresh funds at $2-bn valuation