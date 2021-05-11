  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lenders extend inter-creditor agreement for Reliance Commercial Finance till June 30

By: |
May 11, 2021 2:30 AM

The extension of ICA holds importance as it signals that banks are still hopeful about a possible resolution for RCFL. Lenders have a total exposure of Rs 7,626 crore to RCFL, with Bank of Baroda being the lead creditor.

Lenders extend inter-creditor agreement for Reliance Commercial Finance till June 30Last year, the company had received expression of interest from few players.

Lenders to Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL) have extended the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) till June 30, 2021. The information was disclosed by RCFL’s parent company, Reliance Capital, to the stock exchanges while declaring its quarterly earnings on May 8. The extension of ICA holds importance as it signals that banks are still hopeful about a possible resolution for RCFL. Lenders have a total exposure of Rs 7,626 crore to RCFL, with Bank of Baroda being the lead creditor.

“In the lenders meeting, all lenders had agreed to further extend the ICA period (for RCFL) till June 30, 2021,” Reliance Capital said in its quarterly earnings release. RCFL is confident of implementing its resolution plan within the said extended period, it added.

Related News

According to June 7 circular of the Reserve Bank of India, lenders need to extend the time period of the pact if an account has not been resolved within 180 days of signing of the ICA. The lenders had signed the ICA to resolve Reliance Commercial Finance in July 2019. Last year, the company had received expression of interest from few players. However, no final resolution has so far been reached.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Lenders extend inter-creditor agreement for Reliance Commercial Finance till June 30
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BharatPe raises Rs 50-crore debt from Northern Arc
2Blackstone acquires Embassy Industrial parks for Rs 5,200 crore
3IIT-M to provide technical expertise to boost digital money transactions