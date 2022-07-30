Lenders extend deadline for Srei resolution plans

Lenders to the two insolvent Srei firms, which have been undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), have further extended the deadline for submitting resolution plans by 10 day to August 10 after three of the prospective bidders requested them for the extension of the timeline.

The deadline earlier was July 30. The deadline has been extended for the third time.

Three potential investors requested the committee of creditors (CoC) to extend the deadline for submitting resolution plans based on their deliberations with it. After that, the CoC has considered an extension for 10 days for final submission of the resolution plans to the administrator, sources close to the matter told FE. The CoC held its meeting on Thursday.

However, the September 4 deadline will be fixed for submitting the proposed resolution plan of the highest bidder (H1) to the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribuna.