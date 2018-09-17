Leica C-Lux: Who said this was a point-and-shoot?

It has a 1-inch 20MP MOS sensor with 4K shooting capabilities, 15x optical zoom (132mm) and a maximum ISO sensitivity of 25600.

Just when I thought point-and-shoot cameras were dead, Leica comes up with its new C-Lux. But this is no ordinary point-and-shoot, even if it looks like one. It has a 1-inch 20MP MOS sensor with 4K shooting capabilities, 15x optical zoom (132mm) and a maximum ISO sensitivity of 25600. All this makes it more akin to a mirrorless camera and not a compact.

The Leica C-Lux is as lightweight and handy as any of the compact cameras that died away as a segment a couple of years back. It has a large 3-inch touch-enabled LCD panel at the back, a mode dial on top, and two rings—one on the lens and one next to the trigger—to help adjust the settings. The camera has a 15x optical zoom and the lens does come out quite a bit.

Using the Leica C-Lux is very easy. Of course, it can be used as a regular compact camera where you are just clicking mindlessly in Auto mode. There are colour modes to let the camera do most of the thinking for you. There is even a panorama mode for the adventurous.

However, you are not buying a Leica to use the Auto mode. The C-Lux has an electronic viewfinder that lets you compose photos the way they are supposed to be. I used the camera quite a bit in manual mode, peering through the viewfinder and adjusting shutter speed and aperture using the rings. For me, there are two aspects about the C-Lux that make it stand out. One, this camera is all about getting close. So the 15x optical zoom lets you get really close to the subject and still click some photos with amazing detail. The other aspect is the low-light capabilities of this camera. Compact cameras don’t really do well in this area, where mirrorless cameras make a killing. The colours that it generates are much more vibrant and life-like than most others in this range. Also, the contrasts add a different life to the photos, even without using the HDR mode.

Should you buy?

Yes, if you, like me, are enamoured by everything Leica. This is pretty much your first step to the Leica universe and you will not regret it one bit. Those who don’t get the Leica viewpoint, might think of this as just another, expensive, compact camera. They can skip the C-Lux.

-Estimated street price: Rs 85,000