Lease Expiry: Jet Airways to return three more aircraft to lessors

The grounding of planes on Tuesday resulted in cancellation of 19 flights. (Representational photo)

Cash-strapped Jet Airways on Wednesday said it will be returning three aircraft to lessors due to expiry of lease, in addition to the five planes grounded for termination of engine lease and engine normalisation exercise.

In a stock exchange filing, Jet, however denied reports about lessors taking back aircraft over lease rental defaults. The grounding of planes on Tuesday resulted in cancellation of 19 flights.

“…has grounded one aircraft for scheduled termination of its engine’s lease and one aircraft for technical reasons. (It) is also in process of redelivering three aircraft to lessors due to the scheduled expiry of their respective lease terms. Further, three aircraft have been temporarily grounded by the company to carry out an engine normalisation exercise,” Jet told BSE. It expects the three aircraft to be back in service by February 1.Jet Airways had a fleet of 123 aircraft at the end of October 2018.

The airline has been in protracted discussions with its lessors for extending lease payments. As reported by FE in November last year, Jet was to pay the leasing firms a large sum towards renewal of its narrow body leases by November 24.

It was in discussion with these firms since then for reworking the payment schedule. Jet has leasing contracts with a number of firms, including GECAS, BOC, Avalon, Capital. Its largest exposure is with GECAS both for older Boeing 737 and new Boeing 737Maxs. Industry sources say all the leasing firms have put Jet on a notice, waiting for equity infusion to materialise for the airline to clear dues.

What dented leasing companies’ confidence in the airline was its December 31 default on payment of interest and principle to a consortium of Indian banks led by SBI.

Jet and its lenders are in discussion for a debt resolution plan but no firm decision has been taken so far. The airline has called for an EGM on February 21 and also has sought an increase in the authorized share capital from Rs 200 crore to Rs 2,200 crore.