Leadership rejig: BCG India appoints Rahul Jain as its next system leader

Global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has announced the rejig of its top leadership team and has picked Rahul Jain as the next System Leader for BCG India, it said in a statement. Currently, Jain is the MD and Senior Partner with BCG and leads the industrial goods practice across the Asia Pacific region and has been with the firm for 22 years. He will be taking over from Alpesh Shah who will move into a regional leadership position leading the firm’s CEO advisory in Asia Pacific. Abheek Singhi will take on the role of Chair of Practices and Partner Committee in India.

“The Indian system is one of our leading systems, and one which, BCG is very proud of globally. We all believe that in this decade and beyond India will play a consequential role on the world stage and BCG is committed to bringing our cutting-edge research and ideas to support ambitious Indian companies to take advantage of the mega trends shaping the world,” said Christoph Schweizer, CEO, BCG.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Aggarwal, Chair, Asia-Pacific, said, “With over 110 partners, we are the leaders in our segment and are excited to support our clients with even bolder ambitions. We have high expectations from the new leadership to build on our strong position.”

Who is Rahul Jain?

Before being appointed as the System Leader, Rahul Jain served as BCG’s Industrial Goods practice across the Asia Pacific region. In his role as Asia Pacific Leader for the Industrial Goods practice, he was driving the firm’s business with various industrial companies in China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Korea. He is an expert in automotive, engineering, logistics, and various process industries including cement, steel, chemicals, power, and other building materials. Since joining BCG in 2001, Rahul Jain gained expertise in driving transformations, and has worked with several clients in India and Asia transforming their operations, sales and marketing, and organizations, delivering a step change in business performance in both profitability and growth.