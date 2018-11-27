LCD TV in less than Rs 4k – Is this the world’s most economical TV? Company claims so, check details of this LCD TV

By: | Updated: November 27, 2018 10:10 PM

Detel generally manufactures and sells bluetooth headphones, bluetooth speaker, LED TV, Mobile, car charger, earphones, powerbank, cables. Detel sells low-cost mobile at cheap rates of Rs 349, Rs 735, Rs 810, Rs 820 and Rs 830.

lcd tv price in indiaWilling buyers can purchase Detel D1 LCD TV from its website or the mobile app. (Image: Detel website)

Detel has launched LCD TV at an affordable price of Rs 3,990 in India. The company has claimed that its brand new model named Detel D1 is the “world’s most economical TV”. The LCD TV comes with 1-year onsite warranty. The model number of Detel D1 is di19wlcd. The screen size of the TV is 19 inches or 48.3 cm. Detel D1 LCD TV can be used as computer as there is PC Connectivity.

The resolution stands at 1366*768 and brightness is 200 NITS. Other main features of the TV are sound output 8*2W, in-built game, USB multimedia support, power audio control. The LCD HDR TV has the contrast ratio of 3,00,000: 1. Willing buyers can purchase Detel D1 LCD TV from its website or the mobile app. The company has said that it offers installation and other service.

