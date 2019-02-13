Last day to grab Vistara Valentine offer, book tickets starting at Rs 899; check other details here

Vistara’s Valentine offer is live!

Vistara’s Valentine offer under which customers can book tickets at a lucrative discount of up to 80% will remain open till midnight today, ie 13 February.

Applicable on all classes of tickets- Economy Class (starts at Rs 899), Premium Economy (starting at Rs 1,499) and Business Class (at Rs 5,499), the travel period of the sale is valid for the duration of 27th February 2019 to 18th September 2019. What more, the fare is inclusive of all taxes and fees, the official Vistara website said.

To avail the offer, the airline requires advance bookings of 15 days for Economy and Premium Economy class. For tickets under Business class, 7 days advanced booking is required, the airline’s website said.

Prices for popular routes

For Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, the airline is offering economy ticket at Rs 1,899. The lowest fare is for Guwahati- Bagdogra route which is priced at Rs 899. Delhi to Ahmedabad flight was observed to be priced at Rs 1,599 and Delhi to Chandigarh at Rs 1,399.

Under the sale, Delhi- Mumbai flight can be booked for Rs 2,599 and Delhi- Pune for Rs 2,399. The business class price for the same is Rs 12,999 and rs 9,999 respectively. Mumbai to Goa flight is available for as low as Rs 1,699. These prices are for one-way.

Where to book the tickets?

Tickets can be booked from Vistara’s official site, Vistara’s mobile apps for Android and iOS, Vistara’s Airport ticket office, Vistara call centre, online travel aggregators and travel agents. However, the tickets booked under sale are not refundable, the website added. The airline also added that only a limited number of seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis that is available for the reduced prices.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also extended its offer till Valentine’s day. Applicable for both International and Domestic tickets, the sale duration is valid till 25 September 2019. Under the sale, Domestic fare starts at Rs 899 and International fares at Rs 3,699. The company is also offering discounts on various cards and tickets booked by various mobile applications. Also, other discounts like family and friends, army personnel and, senior citizen are on offer. tickets can be booked via the airline’s official site.