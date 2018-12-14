Lasalgaon APMC-led delegation in Maharashtra seeks MSP for onion

In the absence of a long term policy in the last 5-10 years regarding onion exports, the country has lost its premium position to other nations such as China, Pakistan and Egypt.

A delegation from Maharashtra, led by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), at Nashik’s Lasalgaon — the largest wholesale market for onions in the country — has sought a minimum support price (MSP) for onion and implementation of the Bhavantar Bhugtan scheme for farmers.

The delegation met Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union commerce minister Suresh Prabhu, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi seeking support for onion farmers.

According to Jaydutt Holkar, the onion farmer is in distress with summer onions selling at barely Rs 300 per quintal because it is nearing the end of its shelf life and is rotting after being stored for nearly six months. The farmers have stocks of nearly 2.5-3 lakh tonne of the summer crop and therefore arrivals are the tune of 15,000 tonne on a daily basis.

The new kharif onion is also being harvested and arrivals are beginning to pick up causing a glut in the market, he said.

Holkar pointed out that with neighbouring states also producing onion, the demand for onion from Maharashtra has gone down. According to market reports, good production of onion in Madhya Pradesh has crashed the supply in North while an abundant yield in Karnataka has impacted the Lasalgaon’s supply to markets down in South.

And all this has led to an onion price crash in Maharashtra.

Traders from North and South instead of picking onion from Maharashtra, started buying it from MP and Karnataka, industry people said, pointing to the logistical advantage which cuts their transport cost and resulting into cheaper onion prices to customers and more profit for local traders.

Onion growers from Maharashtra had stored the crop for a long time in anticipation of higher rates. But now, the fresh onion has also arrived in market and the life of old onion is about to end.

On Wednesday, two farmers from Satana taluka in Nashik district dumped 30 quintal of onions on the road to vent out their anger and frustration for being offered a paltry amount of Rs 1.50 per kg for their produce at the APMC market.

According to farmers, the cost of production is around `8 per kg and therefore farmers cannot sustain themselves by selling their produce at Rs 1.50 per kg.

Holkar said that the large arrivals of the summer crop in the market and a bumper production in neighbouring states has led to a drop in prices and farm distress.

Holkar pointed out that farmers have to depend only on onion as the cash crop. They take loans from banks and financial institutions to cultivate farming since they did get the expected prices for the summer crop.

This has led to a rise in farmer debt and therefore urged the Centre to fix a Minimum Support Price ( MSP) for onion.

He also suggested implementation of the Bhavantar Vhugtan Yojana run by the Madhya Pradesh government where the government offers a price support and the difference between the selling price and price support is credited into farmer bank accounts.

Holkar has sought a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per quintal for farmers as compensation.

Farmers, traders and the Agriculture Produce Market Committees ( APMCs) at Lasalgaon are also seeking an increase in the benefit of Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS).

Holkar had earlier written to the government to increase the 5% benefit of Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for onion exporters to 10%.

He said the delegation would meet the authorities at the Centre to seek export benefits for farmers.

In the absence of a long term policy in the last 5-10 years regarding onion exports, the country has lost its premium position to other nations such as China, Pakistan and Egypt.

Pakistan has begun exporting its new crop of onion to Dubai. Therefore, there is less demand for the Indian onion, he pointed out. Within the country, new crop arrivals have also begun from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.